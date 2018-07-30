CLOSE
Six Celebs With A Natural Glow Thanks To Eating Vegan

There’s a reason Cardi cut out meat during her pregnancy.

2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Seems like everyday, there’s a new diet fad or workout craze making people forget that the rules to losing weight are fairly simple.

Workout, get rest, drink water, and eat well is the code.

Even though we all know Black don’t crack, there are still ways to go the extra mile and maintain your melanin’s power.

Cardi B reportedly switched to a vegan diet during her pregnancy because she couldn’t keep down any meat.

And every blue moon, Beyoncé convinces her hive to go vegan with her for 21 days. And those are just a few Black Stars who have prefer a plant-based and dairy free diet.

Click through to see Elyse.NC’s list of committed black vegetarians and vegans, including actors, athletes and singers.

Six Celebs With A Natural Glow Thanks To Eating Vegan was originally published on globalgrind.com

