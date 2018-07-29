Source: @Overtime / Twitter
LeBron James joined his son Bronny’s AAU team for warm-ups, causing a stir in the gym and on social media.
Watch some of his highlight dunks below, and hit the jump to hear him speak about the pressure his legacy puts on his sons.
Bronny doesn’t seem to mind for now. He threw down his first dunk in front of camera later in the day.
Hit the jump to see LeBron showing no mercy at his baby boy Bryce’s party last summer.
King’s Court: LeBron Shows Out In Bronny Jr.’s AAU Lay-Up Line In Vegas was originally published on globalgrind.com
