R&B heart throb Jaheim will perform at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion Sky Show on Friday Aug 31. This won’t be his first go round at the reunion and he is so excited to get back with the family this Labor Day weekend.

Jaheim has a new single out called Stedman, the song is about the power of a strong self-sufficient black woman, like Oprah. He says “I’ll be your Stedman,” and means he is not intimidated by an independent woman.

You won't want to miss Jaheim at the Family Reunion!

Jaheim: ‘I’ll Be Your Stedman’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com