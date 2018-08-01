Reverend Al Sharpton: ‘I Worry That My Grandson Will Have Less Rights Than I Do’ 

TJMS: If You Missed It
| 08.01.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Reverend Al Sharpton is headed to Florida, just as he did six years ago to defend Trayvon Martin. This time he is going to stand up for, and take care of the family of Markeis McGlockton.

McGlockton was killed in Clearwater, Florida, while defending his girlfriend and children after a white man walked up to the parked car and yelled at them over a parking spot. While having words with the man, McGlockton pushed him to the ground. And While on the ground the man shot and killed McGlockton.

The Sheriff didn’t arrest the shooter, no jury or judge was involved, and he decided that the murder of Markeis McGlockton was justified under the stand your ground law. This is eerily similar to the Trayvon Martin case.

The Reverend recently announced that he is going to be a grandfather. Becoming a grandfather ignites a new fire within him to fight the good fight. The idea is to leave a better world for your grandchildren and Sharpton says, “I worry that my grandson will have less rights than I do.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Reverend Al Sharpton: ‘I Worry That My Grandson Will Have Less Rights Than I Do’  was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Reverend Al Sharpton: ‘I Worry That My Grandson Will Have Less Rights Than I Do’ 

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dating App Strangler Accused Of Killing 29-Year-Old Nurse…

It's believed that Danueal Drayton, 27, may be responsible for seven murders in the U.S.
08.02.18
He’s Baaaack! Obama Endorses Stacey Abrams In Bid…

The former President put his support behind 81 Democratic candidates.
08.02.18
Ohio State Football Places Head Coach Urban Meyer…

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer after text messages may show that she knew about a former coach on his staff…
08.02.18
Obama Endorsement Boosts Black Candidate Who Is Under…

President Obama posted his endorsements for the 2018 midterm elections.
08.02.18
Black Driver Sues White Cop Who Arrested Him…

This is an example of police overreach without justification aimed at young Black men, attorney said.
08.02.18
Gas Mart Stores Address Mistreatment Of Black Community…

Some Black leaders are skeptical that the company will deliver meaningful change.
08.02.18
Shannon Sharpe Is Tired Of Charles Barkley’s Comments…

Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe is a bit pissed off with Charles Barkley after his latest comments aimed at LeBron…
08.02.18
A Florida Woman Who Went Into Labor After…

Evoni Murray told reporters she was "grateful because he's ok."
08.02.18
City Of Austin Considering Name Change Because The…

Of course there is outrage with no context of history.
08.02.18
DA Reportedly Drops Charges Against Black Activist Gloria…

The fight isn't over, activist groups said.
08.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close