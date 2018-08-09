Jeffrey Osborne’s Secret To Remaining Youthful

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 08.09.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The legendary Jeffrey Osborne “still sounds the same.” His voice remains unchanged even 30 years later.

Osborne says the secret is to stay active and eat healthy. He’s actually been a vegan for about a year. “I thank the Lord to still have the voice that I’ve always had,” he said.

His new album Worth It All is out now and is doing well.  DL loves it so much that he plays it all the time. Osborne says, “as veteran artists, we don’t get as many spins as we used to,” so he is very appreciate to DL for playing his music.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Jeffrey Osborne’s Secret To Remaining Youthful was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Black Men Stalked And Told They “Don’t…

A harassment video has gone viral.
08.09.18
Video Shows Cop Gunning Down Fleeing Man, But…

Nashville police are defending the white officer who shot and killed a fleeing Black man.
08.09.18
No One Is Loyal! Detective Omarosa Pulled A…

The reality star allegedly "secretly" recorded the president.
08.09.18
Yes Ma’am! Tamron Hall Is Coming Back Oprah-Style…

She's back!
08.09.18
Video Shows Police Attempting To ‘Bait’ Black Neighborhood…

Local activists exposed the cops.
08.09.18
Shannon Sharpe Rips Into Michael Jordan For His…

The former NFL player never holds back.
08.08.18
Jim Brown Continues To Remind Us He’s In…

Damn shame.
08.08.18
Settlement May Come For Black Teen Framed By…

No justice, no peace.
08.08.18
Sharpton Compares Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Sheriff To…

The Rev. Al Sharpton fired off a stinging response to the Florida sheriff who called for the civil rights leader…
08.08.18
She’s Back! Michelle Obama Is About To Hit…

Michelle Obama announced a mass voter registration effort called "When We All Vote Week of Action" was scheduled for Sept.…
08.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close