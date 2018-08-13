Mom’s Decade-Old Student Loan Debt Prevents Daughter From Enrolling In Spellman College

Nayaa Martinique and her family took the eight-hour drive from Indianapolis to Atlanta so the college freshman could start her journey as a Spelman woman.
“I was just excited to move in and go to college,” Nayaa told Fox 59.
But once they arrived, they were informed that Nayaa wasn’t financially eligible to start school.
According to the news station, the family believed that one of the many loans the teen had already taken out to pay for her schooling included room and board. However, when they arrived on campus they learned that Nayaa still needed to pay for her room. Nayaa, who was already maxed-out on loans, was unable to apply for another.
“When we got to Spelman, that is when I became aware of this outstanding balance that was stopping me from being able to take out a loan for her,” Nayaa’s mom, Tjai Downs told Fox 59.
According to Fox 59, Downs, who is a teacher and veteran. She said that in 2008 she’d taken out student loans for her education, but was unaware that they were negatively affecting her credit because she’d never received notifications about the loans. She attributes the entire mess to a change in address and believes that the loan paperwork was being sent to an old address.
“This is a small thing that happened so many years ago but has reared its ugly head and I think a tweak in my own organization skills would have helped prevent this situation,” said Downs.
Nayaa and her family are scrambling to raise the money by August 15, the school’s deadline, so that the college freshman doesn’t have to miss any schooling.
If you are interested in helping the family, here is a link to their GoFundme page.
Celebs Representing HBCUs
Celebs Representing HBCUs
1. Terrence J1 of 25
2. Ruben Studdard2 of 25
3. Filmmaker Will Packer attended Florida A&M University3 of 25
4. Erykah Badu4 of 25
5. Alice Walker5 of 25
6. Common6 of 25
7. Sean "Diddy" Combs7 of 25
8. Jacque Reid8 of 25
9. Martin Luther King, Jr.9 of 25
10. Nikki Giovanni10 of 25
11. Oprah Winfrey11 of 25
12. Spike Lee12 of 25
13. Taraji P. Henson13 of 25
14. Wanda Sykes14 of 25
15. Wendy Raquel Robinson15 of 25
16. Yolanda Adams16 of 25
17. Tom Joyner17 of 25
18. Keshia Knight-Pulliam18 of 25
19. Lance Gross19 of 25
20. Shaun Robinson20 of 25
21. Thurgood Marshall21 of 25
22. Samuel L. Jackson22 of 25
23. LaTanya Richardson23 of 25
24. Jerry Rice24 of 25
25. Keenan Ivory Wayans25 of 25
