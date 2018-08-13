CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Mom’s Decade-Old Student Loan Debt Prevents Daughter From Enrolling In Spellman College

Leave a comment

(Screenshot from Fox 59)

Nayaa Martinique and her family took the eight-hour drive from Indianapolis to Atlanta so the college freshman could start her journey as a Spelman woman.

“I was just excited to move in and go to college,” Nayaa told Fox 59.

But once they arrived, they were informed that Nayaa wasn’t financially eligible to start school.

According to the news station, the family believed that one of the many loans the teen had already taken out to pay for her schooling included room and board. However, when they arrived on campus they learned that Nayaa still needed to pay for her room. Nayaa, who was already maxed-out on loans, was unable to apply for another.

“When we got to Spelman, that is when I became aware of this outstanding balance that was stopping me from being able to take out a loan for her,” Nayaa’s mom, Tjai Downs told  Fox 59.

According to Fox 59Downs, who is a teacher and veteran. She said that in 2008 she’d taken out student loans for her education, but was unaware that they were negatively affecting her credit because she’d never received notifications about the loans. She attributes the entire mess to a change in address and believes that the loan paperwork was being sent to an old address.

“This is a small thing that happened so many years ago but has reared its ugly head and I think a tweak in my own organization skills would have helped prevent this situation,” said Downs.

Nayaa and her family are scrambling to raise the money by August 15, the school’s deadline, so that the college freshman doesn’t have to miss any schooling.

If you are interested in helping the family, here is a link to their GoFundme page.

Celebs Representing HBCUs

25 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Representing HBCUs

Continue reading Celebs Representing HBCUs

Celebs Representing HBCUs

We honor our graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family. Check out famous folks who represent historically black colleges and universities.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Mom’s Decade-Old Student Loan Debt Prevents Daughter From Enrolling In Spellman College was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Florida Denny’s Turns Away Black Churchgoers And Forced…

The customer has spoken out after his Faceboook Live of the incident went viral.
08.14.18
12 items
Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She…

The singer is reportedly gravely ill.
08.13.18
Black Lives Matter & More Outnumber Small Number…

It was over before it started. A dozens of White Nationalists rallied at the ‘Unite the Right 2’ rally in…
08.13.18
Black Man’s $289 Million Jury Award Against Roundup…

A California jury awarded $289 million to a man who developed terminal cancer from using Roundup weed killer.
08.13.18
Hurricane Katrina Survivor Receives Honorary Diploma From New…

Years after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina, Clint Smith received an honorary diploma from his New Orleans-based high school.
08.13.18
30 items
Never Forget: Twitter Sounds Off On First Anniversary…

When it comes to white supremacy, how far have we come in a year?
08.11.18
Lezley McSpadden, Michael Brown’s Mother, Announces Bid For…

This "Mother of the Movement" will ensure that Black lives matter in her St. Louis suburb.
08.13.18
Omarosa Claims There Are Tapes of Trump Using…

In her new memoir "Unhinged," the former reality star is spilling of the president's tea. But is she telling the…
08.13.18
11 items
10 Epic Speeches From Viola Davis That Will…

The Oscar, Tony, and Emmy winner is one of the greatest actress of all time, here are some of her…
08.11.18
Here Are All The Ways NFL Players Protested…

Taking a stand or knee.
08.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close