CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Cars Vandalized With Hate Messages In Baltimore County

Leave a comment
Yellow tape with caution sign

Source: Karl Tapales / Getty

Homeowners in Baltimore County woke Friday to discover that many of their vehicles and other personal property had been vandalized with graffiti swastikas and profanity. About 15 cars were targeted in the 3700 block of Sylvan Drive and 3600 block of Lochearn Drive.

Car owners were cleaning their vehicles throughout the weekend. Some were interviewed and were standing firm that hate would not win.

Police have made no arrests and are requesting anyone with information, contact the Pikesville Police Department.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Cars Vandalized With Hate Messages In Baltimore County was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Florida Denny’s Turns Away Black Churchgoers And Forced…

The customer has spoken out after his Faceboook Live of the incident went viral.
08.14.18
12 items
Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She…

The singer is reportedly gravely ill.
08.13.18
Black Lives Matter & More Outnumber Small Number…

It was over before it started. A dozens of White Nationalists rallied at the ‘Unite the Right 2’ rally in…
08.13.18
Black Man’s $289 Million Jury Award Against Roundup…

A California jury awarded $289 million to a man who developed terminal cancer from using Roundup weed killer.
08.13.18
Hurricane Katrina Survivor Receives Honorary Diploma From New…

Years after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina, Clint Smith received an honorary diploma from his New Orleans-based high school.
08.13.18
30 items
Never Forget: Twitter Sounds Off On First Anniversary…

When it comes to white supremacy, how far have we come in a year?
08.11.18
Lezley McSpadden, Michael Brown’s Mother, Announces Bid For…

This "Mother of the Movement" will ensure that Black lives matter in her St. Louis suburb.
08.13.18
Omarosa Claims There Are Tapes of Trump Using…

In her new memoir "Unhinged," the former reality star is spilling of the president's tea. But is she telling the…
08.13.18
11 items
10 Epic Speeches From Viola Davis That Will…

The Oscar, Tony, and Emmy winner is one of the greatest actress of all time, here are some of her…
08.11.18
Here Are All The Ways NFL Players Protested…

Taking a stand or knee.
08.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close