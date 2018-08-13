Cars Vandalized With Hate Messages In Baltimore County

Homeowners in Baltimore County woke Friday to discover that many of their vehicles and other personal property had been vandalized with graffiti swastikas and profanity. About 15 cars were targeted in the 3700 block of Sylvan Drive and 3600 block of Lochearn Drive.

Car owners were cleaning their vehicles throughout the weekend. Some were interviewed and were standing firm that hate would not win.

Police have made no arrests and are requesting anyone with information, contact the Pikesville Police Department.

