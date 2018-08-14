Aretha Live: Watch 5 Of Aretha Franklin’s Iconic Performances

Numerous reports have stated that the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin is in hospice care at her home in Detroit. While we uplift the multi-time Grammy winner up, we also recall why they called her the Queen of Soul in the first place.
Here are five legendary performances from the Queen, Detroit proud and then some.
1. “Won’t Be Long” on The Steve Allen Show, 1964
A then 22-year-old Aretha wowed the audience with her first hit single from her 1961 album, Aretha: With The Ray Bryant Combo.
2. “Precious Lord” at Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Funeral, 1968
Franklin and Dr. King had a rapport back when the Detroit singer was only 16-years-old. When it came time to do a tribute at his funeral, she made it more even poignant with a stirring tribute in his name.
3. “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” with Gloria Estefan, Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Mariah Carey and Carole King on VH1 Divas Live, 1998
With a diva list that includes vocal powerhouses such as Mariah, Carole King AND Celine Dion, you knew Aretha was going to come through and absolutely nail her performance.
4. “My Country ‘Tis Of Thee’ at Barack Obama’s Inauguration, 2009
Franklin has sung numerous times for President Obama but in front of a record crowd in Washington, The Queen of Soul brought the house down and welcomed the 44th President of the United States in style.
5. “Think” from the movie Blues Brothers, 1980
Aretha got a little acting on in the classic musical comedy and when it came time to tell off her man in front of Elwood and Jake, she had to tell him to “Think.”
Aretha Franklin And Her Iconic Moments With Presidents Of The United States
1. Aretha Sharing A Fist Bump With President Obama In 2015Source:Getty 1 of 11
2. Aretha Franklin Sings “My Country Tis of Thee” At The Inauguration of President Barack Obama on January 20, 20092 of 11
3. Aretha Franklin Bringing President Obama To Tears At the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors3 of 11
4. Aretha Franklin Singing For President Jimmy Carter In 19774 of 11
5. Aretha Franklin Singing ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ For President Bill Clinton5 of 11
6. Aretha Franklin At The Obama White House 20156 of 11
7. Aretha Franklin Receiving the Medal of Freedom From President George W. Bush in 20057 of 11
8. Aretha With The Obamas AT tHE Martin Luther King Memorial Dedication In 2011Source:Getty 8 of 11
9. Aretha At The Kennedy Center Honors Reception With First Lady Hillary Clinton and President Bill Clinton In 1994Source:Getty 9 of 11
10. Aretha With Former President George H. W. Bush At Harvard University’s 363rd Commencement CeremonySource:Getty 10 of 11
11. Aretha With Clinton At The Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala In 1997Source:Getty 11 of 11
