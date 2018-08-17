CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Anita Baker, Kelly Price Pay Tribute To Aretha Franklin In Boston [VIDEO]

The duo did a duet of "Natural Woman"

Leave a comment

When the news of Aretha Franklin‘s passing stretched worldwide, multiple singers offered their condolences while fans began fantasy drafting who should properly pay tribute to the Queen of Soul.

Last night in Boston, Kelly Price and Anita Baker were among the first as they did a duet of “Natural Woman,” one of Franklin’s signature songs along with “Respect.”

RELATED: Watch As Donnie Simpson & Aretha Franklin Sing “The Makings Of You”

RELATED: Gospel And Aretha: Aretha Franklin Worked Gospel And Her Faith Throughout Her Career

Baker posted a short but sweet message on Twitter Thursday saying, “Queen … my Queen” along with a photo of Aretha greeting an audience. Price posted a message on Instagram honoring Franklin. “She indeed was MUSIC living in a body! How blessed we all were to experience the unique, timeless and unmatched gift of Aretha Franklin,” Price said.

Franklin died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The iconic singer was 76.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Anita Baker, Kelly Price Pay Tribute To Aretha Franklin In Boston [VIDEO] was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Detective Omarosa Has More Than Just ‘Secret Recordings’…

The former White House staffer is sitting on a "stash."
08.18.18
These Powerful Black Women Won’t Let Trump Stop…

The clap back is real.
08.18.18
White Man Arrested At Airport: ‘You’re Treating Me…

Watch the insanity.
08.18.18
Pastor Darrell Scott Tried To Come For Angela…

Another fail from the so-called pastor.
08.18.18
Hospital Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Agreeing With Patient…

A racial discrimination complaint was raised.
08.17.18
Clinic Denies Wrongdoing After Black Woman Told Name…

The blame game.
08.16.18
16 items
Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The…

The definitive timeline of the Queen of Soul.
08.16.18
Omarosa Claims Donald Trump Hit On Her

Trump's Twitter fingers are going to be on fire.
08.16.18
Black Woman Screenshots Email From Company Saying She…

The company claims their email system was hacked by a former disgruntled employee.
08.16.18
18 items
Strike A Pose! 17 Of The Most Iconic…

Slay sistas! Slay!
08.16.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close