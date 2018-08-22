On Tuesday the NFL announced Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has been suspended for the first four games of the upcoming season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
An investigation conducted by the NFL revealed Smith had behaved in a threatening and abusive manner toward his ex-girlfriend.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Little Known Black History Fact: Henry Highland Garnet
- Won’t He Do It? Toddler And Baby Found Alive After Accident Kills Their Mother 2 Days Before
- Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef Tommi V
- Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty To Multiple Charges
Source: Fox Baltimore
Baltimore Ravens’ Jimmy Smith Suspended 4 Games For Abusing Ex-Girlfriend was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com