Watch Michael B. Jordan Surprise These Young Black Boys & Make Their Day

MBJ sure knows how to make our hearts melt.

2018 Essence Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Michael B. Jordan knows first hand what it’s like to be a young Black boy putting in hard work to achieve his dreams. The Black Panther star was riding by an Alabama school when he noticed a group of school kids exercising in the heat. Instead of just driving by, he stopped and gave the young boys the surprise of their lives.

According to Jordan, he was leaving set when he saw the boys doing jumping jacks in 90 degree Alabama weather. Feeling inspired himself, Jordan stopped what he was doing to take pictures with the young men, who were overwhelmed with joy. At one point, one of the school boys, who were dressed in uniforms asked, “Are you Michael B. Jordan?” before screaming “Oh my God.”

Jordan recently faced some backlash from Black women after he was spotted on vacation with a boat load of White women. The actor responded to the controversy saying he loves all shades of women milk, chocolate, strawberry, vanilla…you get it. We weren’t quite feeling his reaction, but this is a great step in the right direction. MBJ is currently filming the highly anticipated Creed II, which hits theaters in November 21, 2018.

Watch Michael B. Jordan Surprise These Young Black Boys & Make Their Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

