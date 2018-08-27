CLOSE
National
Home > National

Trump Shouts Out His Favorite Black Athletes While The World Mourns John McCain

The president apparently still holds a grudge against the late senator.

Leave a comment

President Donald Trump’s animosity toward the late Sen. John McCain was on full display Monday when he sent a shout out to his favorite Black athletes instead of joining his fellow politicians in sending warm condolences.

See Also: Jim Brown Continues To Remind Us He’s In The Sunken Place: ‘I Am Not Going To Denigrate My Flag’

Trump tweeted fist bumps early in the morning to golfer Tiger Woods and football legend Jim Brown, thanking them for their loyalty.

A reporter on Sunday asked Woods, a longtime friend and golf buddy of Trump’s, how he would respond to people who find his relationship with Trump unusual, Yahoo Sports reported.

“Well, he’s the President of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office,” Woods replied.

Jim Brown has been on Trump’s side in the president’s dispute with Black NFL players who have been kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

Meanwhile, other political leaders have been paying tribute to McCain. He succumbed on Saturday to his battle against brain cancer. The lawmaker and Vietnam War hero, who ran twice for U.S. president, died at his home in Arizona at age 81.

McCain openly criticized Trump on several occasions and voted against the president’s plan to repeal Obamacare. Trump, who apparently continues to hold a grudge, rejected a statement drafted by his staff that praised McCain for his heroism, the Washington Post reported.

Instead, Trump chose to tweet a generic condolence post on Saturday night shortly after McCain’s death was announced.

That stands in sharp contrast to former President Barack Obama, who was McCain’s rival for the presidency in 2008. Obama tweeted a statement that honored the senator’s life and sacrifices to the nation.

“Few of us have been tested the way John once was or required to show the kind of courage that he did,” the statement said in part.

Even France’s President Emmanuel Macron had more to say to honor McCain than the current American President.

“John McCain was a true American hero. He devoted his entire life to his country. His voice will be missed. Our respectful thoughts go to his beloved ones,” Macron tweeted.

SEE ALSO:

Black Leaders Pay Tribute To Sen. John McCain Who Leaves A Mixed Legacy With African Americans

NFL: NOV 24 Vikings at Lions

Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul In Her Hometown

8 photos Launch gallery

Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul In Her Hometown

Continue reading Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul In Her Hometown

Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul In Her Hometown

Aretha Franklin may have been born in Memphis, but Detroit is where she has called home since her formative years before landing a record deal at the age of 18. From her seminal performance before a Detroit Lions NFL game to having a city street named for her, Aretha is 100% Detroit, through and through, as shown in the below pictures.

Trump Shouts Out His Favorite Black Athletes While The World Mourns John McCain was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WARD GIRLS: Ericka Shares How She Makes Her…

"Katrina taught me not to put so much stock in material things because they are replaceable."
08.28.18
Trump Shouts Out His Favorite Black Athletes While…

The president apparently still holds a grudge against the late senator.
08.28.18
‘WARD GIRLS’: Watch A Preview Of HelloBeautiful’s Documentary…

This film explores the fashion and style of several women, post-Katrina. You don't want to miss.
08.28.18
Tavis Smiley Dealt A Major Setback In His…

The host was accused of sexual harassment.
08.28.18
Here’s Everything We Know About The Jacksonville, Florida…

Jacksonville, Florida police reported a mass shooting that resulted in at least four deaths.
08.27.18
Black Leaders Pay Tribute To Sen. John McCain…

Sen. John McCain leaves a mixed legacy with the Black Community.
08.27.18
U.S. Senator John McCain Dead At 81

Arizona Senator John McCain has died of Brain Cancer according to reports. On Friday, Senator McCain announced his decision to…
08.26.18
Nike Claps Back At The French Open Banning…

The French Tennis Federation president is getting backlash.
08.26.18
Prosecutors Say Story Of Man Urinating On A…

A 60-year-old man was accused of urinating on a 5-year-old Black girl.
08.26.18
Dozens Of Black Residents Are Homeless A Year…

Three in 10 Texas Golf residents say their lives are still in limbo, a new study said.
08.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close