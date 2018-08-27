‘WARD GIRLS’: Watch A Preview Of HelloBeautiful’s Documentary About The Style Of The Women Of New Orleans

National
| 08.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Each year, thousands of people descend upon New Orleans for events ranging from Essence Festival to Mardi Gras and more. However, when you venture beyond the French Quarters into the crevices of the various Wards throughout NOLA, you discover a culture rich in history, resilience and style. Get to know these women and girls, each with a unique story, and about how the city of New Orleans and Hurricane Katrina have influenced and evolved their style.

Whether it’s barber Jaelyn from the 9th Ward or 15-year-old Macie from the 7th Ward, you’re going to love their stories and the beautiful imagery.

DON’T MISS:

Sugar &amp; Spice: #TeamBeautiful Gets A Taste Of New Orleans At Cafe Du Monde

HELLO WORLD: 5 Places You Must Visit To Experience The Real NOLA

Dear Fashion Industry: We Need More Black Hairstylists On Set

Malcom Lee, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Larenz Tate, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kofi Siriboe, and Will Packer

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

41 photos Launch gallery

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

Continue reading HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

‘WARD GIRLS’: Watch A Preview Of HelloBeautiful’s Documentary About The Style Of The Women Of New Orleans was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WARD GIRLS: Ericka Shares How She Makes Her…

"Katrina taught me not to put so much stock in material things because they are replaceable."
08.28.18
Trump Shouts Out His Favorite Black Athletes While…

The president apparently still holds a grudge against the late senator.
08.28.18
‘WARD GIRLS’: Watch A Preview Of HelloBeautiful’s Documentary…

This film explores the fashion and style of several women, post-Katrina. You don't want to miss.
08.28.18
Tavis Smiley Dealt A Major Setback In His…

The host was accused of sexual harassment.
08.28.18
Here’s Everything We Know About The Jacksonville, Florida…

Jacksonville, Florida police reported a mass shooting that resulted in at least four deaths.
08.27.18
Black Leaders Pay Tribute To Sen. John McCain…

Sen. John McCain leaves a mixed legacy with the Black Community.
08.27.18
U.S. Senator John McCain Dead At 81

Arizona Senator John McCain has died of Brain Cancer according to reports. On Friday, Senator McCain announced his decision to…
08.26.18
Nike Claps Back At The French Open Banning…

The French Tennis Federation president is getting backlash.
08.26.18
Prosecutors Say Story Of Man Urinating On A…

A 60-year-old man was accused of urinating on a 5-year-old Black girl.
08.26.18
Dozens Of Black Residents Are Homeless A Year…

Three in 10 Texas Golf residents say their lives are still in limbo, a new study said.
08.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close