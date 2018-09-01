CLOSE
Uh Oh! Gloria Govan Arrested For Child Endangerment

The ongoing drama between the reality star and her ex-husband Matt Barnes just got really real.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2014 - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

The ongoing drama between Gloria Govan and Matt Barnes just got really real.

Apparently, the 33-year-old “Basketball Wives” reality star was recently arrested on Friday (August 31) for felony child endangerment.

Welp!

According to TMZ, police arrested her after she and her ex-husband allegedly got into a fight that put their 9-year-old twin boys in danger. See, sources told the gossip site that Barnes was scheduled to pick his sons up after school for the Labor Day weekend, having custody of them for the holiday.

However, Govan had different ideas, picking up the boys instead and ushering them into her car. Barnes wasn’t too happy with that, told the boys to get out of the car and get into his. This is when all hell broke loose.

TMZ noted that “Gloria then flew into a rage, tried to follow the [Golden State Warriors’]  car, screaming and cussing.” Sources also told the site that soon after she blocked Matt’s car with the kids inside.

That’s when someone called 911.

Police arrived and arrested Govan for child endangerment and violating a court order. After police took her to jail, they let Barnes take the kids after he showed them the paperwork that proved he had custody for the weekend.

Despite Govan’s behavior, she wasn’t in jail too long though. She was released on Saturday (September 1) on $100,000 bail.

We don’t know what sparked this, but dis tew much!

