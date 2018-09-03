CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After Viral Trader Joe Photos

Leave a comment

FringeNYC 2012 Press Launch

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Actor Geoffrey Owens, best known for his role on The Cosby Show made headlines this weekend after photos of him working at a local Trader Joe’s store went viral. The photos were initially released to shame the beloved actor for his modest living, but his fellow thespians and new aged artists came to his side to remind the social media world there’s no shame in a man making an honest living.

Working actors and musicians especially emphasized with the former TV show star and showed their love by making Owens their #LaborDay hero. Tami Roman defended Owens in her latest #BonnetChronicles video and called out FOX News for their negative intentions when sharing the story.

The Aretha-Way✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

Salute to all the working actors, musicians and average folk like you and me.

RELATED STORIES:

Rest In Power: ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Earle Hyman Dead At 91

Say What?! ‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Was Almost Rudy On ‘The Cosby Show’

Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After Viral Trader Joe Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin’s Family Offended By Eulogy, But Rev.…

The Queen of Soul's funeral caused some controversy.
09.04.18
Detective Omarosa Reportedly Recorded Whenever She Spoke To…

The reality star was clearly plotting.
09.04.18
Black College Cheerleaders Who Knelt During National Anthem…

Kennesaw State University officials claim the young women were dropped because of stiff competition, as opposed to their past silent…
09.03.18
True Love! 99-Year-Old Man Walks 6 Miles A…

Luther Younger doesn't care how bad the weather is, he will make the hike to see the love of his…
09.03.18
Crazy Road Rage Incident In Northeast D.C. Caught…

https://www.facebook.com/chaney205/videos/333236713899696/ An angry unidentified woman vandalized a Grayhound Bus and possibly made an attempt to run over the Bus driver…
09.01.18
House Candidate Says He Wants To Be Your…

Taking several seats.
09.01.18
Is Gladys Knight OK? Singer, Publicist Disagree Publicly…

Gladys Knight either has pancreatic cancer or she's completely healthy, depending on who you ask.
09.01.18
15 items
Some People Are Not Happy With Bill Clinton…

Uncle Bill was acting up...
08.31.18
From Al Sharpton To Barack Obama: Here’s How…

Saluting the Queen of Soul.
09.01.18
Katrina, John McCain And The Cruelty Of Flying…

Flags at half-staff have always represented the recognition of American tragedies, but Black death has never been perceived as an American…
08.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close