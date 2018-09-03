Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After Viral Trader Joe Photos

Working actors and musicians especially emphasized with the former TV show star and showed their love by making Owens their #LaborDay hero. Tami Roman defended Owens in her latest #BonnetChronicles video and called out FOX News for their negative intentions when sharing the story.
#bonnetchronicles #GeoffreyOwens #ISaluteYou #FoxNews #AintShit #CellPhoneCarla #SuckDeezNuts #ThereIsNoShameInHardWork #OnlyDignity #Honor #Humility #Achievement #IDoneGotRiled #LaborDay #Celebrates #AmericanWorkers #YouBigDummies #ActingAintAlwaysFruitful #EverHeardOfSagLowBudget #ActorsLiveTheDream #SometimesThatsCopyAndCredit #GetIntoIt #DontJudge #ShoutOutToMy #MorganStanleyCoWorkers #MyNumber1andTwoTrainRiders #IWasBetweenGigs #IWasSholeThereWithYou #AndProudAboutIt #RespectGeoffreyOwens 💯
Salute to all the working actors, musicians and average folk like you and me.
