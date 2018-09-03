Nike Makes Colin Kaepernick The Face Of Their 30th Anniversary “Just Do It” Campaign

Looks like we will be seeing a lot more of Colin Kaepernick in 2018.

Nike has made Colin Kaepernick one of the faces of their “Just Do It” 30th-anniversary campaign. The news was reported on Twitter by ESPN/ABC Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell on Monday. The shoe giant will be celebrating the creation “Just Do It,” of one of the biggest campaigns in fashion history. According to Wikipedia, The “Just Do It” campaign allowed Nike to further increase its share of the North American domestic sport-shoe business from 18% to 43%, (from $877 million to $9.2 billion in worldwide sales) from 1988 to 1998.

BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he becomes the face of the company’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign. pic.twitter.com/uccpDStbq5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2018

Gino Fisanotti, Nike’s vice president of brand for North America, told ESPN. “We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward.”

Other athletes in the Just Do It campaign include Odell Beckham Jr., Shaquem Griffin, Lacey Baker, Serena Williams and LeBron James.

Fellow shoe giant Adidas was reportedly interested in the former San Francisco 49ers QB only if he signs with an NFL team.

Kaepernick is currently suing the NFL for collusion and won a big battle in court, allowing the case to go to trial.

