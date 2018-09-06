President Trump & NFL Respond To Nike’s Colin Kaepernick Campaign

Nike recently confirmed they have partnered with Colin Kaepnernick. Naturally the announcement has received its’ share of both positive and negative feedback.

On Tuesday the NFL formally responded to the apparel giant’s new “Just Do It” advertising starring the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. “The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities,” wrote Jocelyn Moore, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications and public affairs. “The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action.”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

The league’s timely response is interesting as last week an arbitrator denied their request to dismiss Colin’s complaint. He alleges that the organization and their teams purposely did not contract him for protesting during the national anthem in 2016.

As a staunch critic of player protests Donald Trump made it clear he is not a fan of Nike aligning with athlete activist. “I think it’s a terrible message that they’re sending, and the purpose of them doing it, maybe there’s a reason for them doing it, but I think as far as sending a message, I think it’s a terrible message and a message that shouldn’t be sent. There’s no reason for it” he explained.

In typical POTUS fashion he found a way to link his response back to his business acumen. “Nike is a tenant of mine. They pay a lot of rent” referring to his Trump Tower building located in midtown Manhattan.

Kaepernick’s original rationale for not standing, a stance against the several deaths of African Americans by the hands of police, has somehow gotten lost in the sauce causing conservatives to falsely believe he is anti American. Since the endorsement was made public, many have taken to social media to post photos of them burning their Nike clothing.

.@Nike how you going to endorse @Kaepernick7 a person that advertises socks with cops portrayed as pigs, a person that hasn’t played NFL for 2 years, well it’s good I never really spent money on your brand but to the money I did, here they are pic.twitter.com/oHFVgDnR4K — Sebastian Blanco (@thasaviorBlanco) September 3, 2018

Nike’s inclusion of Colin Kaepnernick marks the 30th anniversary of their signature “Just Do It” slogan. Serena Williams and Odell Beckham Jr. are also included in the relaunch.

