Ty Dolla $ign Arrested In ATL For Booger Sugar & Weed Possession

The singer and six others were stopped and a search found the alleged drugs.

Ty Dolla $ign Mughsot Fulton County

Source: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office / Fulton County’s Sheriff’s Office

Ty Dolla $ign and his golden pipes will be on the shelf for a little bit after the artist got himself into a little legal funk on Wednesday (Sept. 5). While in Atlanta, Ty and six others were arrested after police allegedly found drugs and cocaine during a routine search.

The Blast reports:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Ty Dolla $ign and 6 others were stopped while driving near Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Atlanta near the Busy Bee Cafe.

Cops say they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and upon a search discovered marijuana and cocaine.

In a video, Ty Dolla $ign was shown being taken away in handcuffs heading to the Fulton County Jail. He was reportedly on his way to a concert in Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood as an opening act for G-Eazy and Lil Uzi Vert’s Endless Summer tour.

According to available reports, Ty Dolla $ihn was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of cocaine.

Photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Ty Dolla $ign Arrested In ATL For Booger Sugar & Weed Possession

comments
