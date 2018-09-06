CLOSE
Nori's News
93-Year-Old Cicely Tyson Will Receive An Honorary Oscar

It is about time! Cicely Tyson has been acting at least 4 decades that many can remember and she will finally get an Oscar. The 93-year-old will be honored alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Lalo Schifrin, and Marvin Levy.

Tyson will have to make room on her display shelf for her new award next to her Primetime Emmy Awards, four Black Reel Awards, one Screen Actor Guild Award, and one Tony Award.  Not to mention she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States in November 2016.

Her longevity as a performer and her iconic career is one for her and all those she inspires to be proud of. She is true Black Girl Magic in its purest form!

Just YES. Congrats to a true trailblazer!

