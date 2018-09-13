Mayor Catherine Pugh was on video touring an East Baltimore neighborhood went viral after she is heard making some indelicate remarks during this tour of Baltimore City.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh: ‘You Can Smell The Rats’ was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com