Baltimore County Police say one adult Maurice Brown Jr., 32, is dead and another in grave condition after being shot during a funeral at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Lansdowne on Wednesday afternoon.
The service was being held for Maurice Brown’s brother, Marcus Brown, 18, who was a victim of gun violence in the 1400 block of North Mount Street.
Lansdowne High School was put on lockdown status, which was lifted around 2 p.m.
Police are still looking for suspects.
Man Shot To Dead At Brother’s Funeral Is Identified was originally published on 92q.com