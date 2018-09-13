CLOSE
Man Shot To Dead At Brother’s Funeral Is Identified

Baltimore County Police say one adult Maurice Brown Jr., 32, is dead and another in grave condition after being shot during a funeral at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Lansdowne on Wednesday afternoon.

The service was being held for Maurice Brown’s brother, Marcus Brown, 18, who was a victim of gun violence in the 1400 block of North Mount Street.

Lansdowne High School was put on lockdown status, which was lifted around 2 p.m.

Police are still looking for suspects.

