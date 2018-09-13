Baltimore County Police say one adult Maurice Brown Jr., 32, is dead and another in grave condition after being shot during a funeral at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Lansdowne on Wednesday afternoon.

The service was being held for Maurice Brown’s brother, Marcus Brown, 18, who was a victim of gun violence in the 1400 block of North Mount Street.

Lansdowne High School was put on lockdown status, which was lifted around 2 p.m.

Police are still looking for suspects.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore

Man Shot To Dead At Brother’s Funeral Is Identified was originally published on 92q.com