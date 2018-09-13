Tamia May Be Coming To A City Near You

Tamia has been a busy lady lately, she released a new album called Passion Like Fire, she performed at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion, she performed at Black Girls Rock, and now she’s getting ready to go on tour!
She says she’s been working out to make sure she has the stamina and energy “to leave the stage smoking,” at all 25 of her shows. But, she’s especially excited for the Nashville stop because she loves the city and it’s home for a number of her band members.
The tour starts on September 18 in Cleveland and stops in 25 cities, check the list below to see when she’ll be in a city near you.
Tamia tour dates:
September 18- Cleveland | September 20- Chicago | September 21- Indianapolis | September 23- Memphis | September 26- Baltimore |
September 27- Philadelphia | September 29- Fairfax, VA | September 30- Newark | October 02-Nashville | October 04- Charleston |
October 05- North Myrtle Beach | October 06- Raleigh | October 07- Charlotte | October 10- Atlanta | October 11- Orlando |
