NYPD Cops Arrested In Prostitution And Gambling Sting

Once again Big Apple badges have gotten caught with their hands dirty. A total of seven NYC lawmen were nailed for turning a blind eye in exchange for sexual favors and more.

The New York Daily News is reporting that three sergeants, two detectives and two police officers were all arrested and sequestered for questioning related to protecting a brothel and illegal gambling house. According to a source the officers in the Brooklyn South Narcotics tipped off the owners of the illegal operation to upcoming raids and surprise searches. They reportedly accepted free massages and sex in return for their warnings.

On Wednesday, September 12 Internal Affairs raided their offices and apparently shut down the building. The squad rummaged through every room seeking for any possible evidence tied to the aforementioned corruption. Additionally they seized all electronic devices from everyone on site.Taken away in the arrest were Sgt. Carlos Cruz, Sgt. Louis Failla, Sgt. Cliff Nieves, Police Officer Steven Nieves, Police Officer Giancarlo Raspanti, Detective Giovanny Rojas-Acosta and Detective Rene Samaniego.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill released a formal statement condemning the rogue blue coats. “Today, those who swore an oath and then betrayed it have felt the consequences of that infidelity. The people of this Department are rightly held to the highest standard, and should they fail to meet it, the penalty will be swift and severe. [The Internal Affairs Bureau] initiated this probe and in doing so, has sent a clear message: there is no place in the NYPD for criminal or unethical behavior.”

The periodical claims that the sting hac been in the works three years and involved “hundreds of hours of surveillance and multiple (wiretaps)”. “This was an investigation that was initiated by a member of the service, followed through by Internal Affairs and it came to this conclusion,” a source detailed. “We’re cleaning our own house. This was literally a member of the department calling IAB and saying he didn’t like what was going on here.”

All seven officers will be arraigned today in Queens criminal court. They face a variety of charges including enterprise corruption, promoting prostitution and misconduct. Each has been suspended for 30 days without pay and have been stripped of their shields.

