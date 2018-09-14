Question Of The Night: Are You Willing To Change For Your Mate?

Nori Moment: Here is the deal, anytime change happens a person must consider the source of that change and then decide if the change is for them or someone else. If you know you have a good man or woman that cares about you and want to see you healthy, positive and living your best life accept that change. If they are willing to help you loose weight and feeding your mental with motivation and positive reinforcements along the journey, YES! If you are with someone mentally abusing you; making you feel unsure of yourself and making you feel less than it is time to bounce. Only you know your partner but if your partner is actively communicating with you because he/she want to see you doing and being better, I am all for it! Only change if you want to, if you don’t the change will not last because you didn’t do it for the right reasons.

