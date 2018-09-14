Some East Baltimore Residents Have A Problem With Mayor Pugh

Some east Baltimore residents have an issue with the Mayors comments about their neighborhood when she toured the area to work on her violence reduction initiative.

In a segment that aired on Fox 45 this week, Pugh was heard commenting to another official: “What the hell? We should just take all this [expletive] down.”

She later remarked that she could smell rats and dead animals in the area.

A spokesman for the mayor stressed Pugh’s commitment to improving the lives of East Baltimore residents.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dre’s #breakfastbite.. Did you find her comments inappropriate? (via: IG & Twitter @drejohnson1 @92qjamsbmore)

virgo_butterfli I found her comments to be the truth of what is happening and the environment she is in. “What the hell” is absolutely right!!! “We should just tear it down” I couldn’t agree more! “You can smell the rats” so can the residents in the surrounding neighborhoods! Now that she said all that what she gonna do about it?

bigmarco711 @drejohnson1 Absolutely not. It’s not like she was being interviewed by a reporter at the time of her comment IT IS WHAT IT IS

michael.savage.319452 @mayorpugh50 is right they should tear all them boarded up houses down and start over #quotd

chay1969 I’m a east side resident all my life. The fact of the matter is if ppl stop dumping debris and trash you wouldn’t have a rat problem. Tear it down yes but don’t leave the lots empty. Rebuild more house.

mdwrightsr @drejohnson1 I don’t like her, but her comments we’re all FACTS

yapeepinass Knock them down and rebuild! Don’t be all talk !

leo_pryhde My only problem is that she and all the other city officials has known this city has had issues with abandoned buildings and rats and she never laid out a plan during her campaign to fix it. Complaining or turning your nose up at the problem isn’t going to fix it. You can knock all the buildings down but than what are you gonna do with the lot.

livinleeleelife Not at all it is what it is. She was honest. I thought the shit was funny

prettiebrownthang That was a set up. Why was her mic on? It was real though… that looked a mess.

bsmilz No, actually she’s identifying with the obvious #StartOver

armyathens1 The population in the city has shrunk if you have run down row houses knock them down. Helps with the rodent squatter population.

pyo_mula Yeah she going to knock them down build them back up and we can’t afford them things is way deeper then they put out

mr.cwalkersr She saying the obvious

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore

Some East Baltimore Residents Have A Problem With Mayor Pugh was originally published on 92q.com