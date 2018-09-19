CLOSE
Ryan Coogler Producing ‘Space Jam 2’, Starring LeBron James

It's going down, and Bugs Bunny is co-starring.

LeBron James

Space Jam 2 is really happening. LeBron James is officially set to start next year with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler producing the film. 

The Hollywood Reporter says that production is set to start on the Warner Bros. movie during the NBA off-season in 2019.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James tells THR. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

Bugs Bunny is down, but no word on if Michael Jordan will make a cameo.

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
