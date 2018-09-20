Three separate shootings happened in less than an hour Wednesday evening in the city, according to Baltimore Police.
7:47 p.m.
Officers reported to the 2700 block of West Coldspring Lane for a shooting of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hand. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
8:23 p.m.
Officers responded to the 3100 block of Towanda Avenue for a report of a shooting where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck. He was also transported to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
8:37 p.m.
Police were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in Shooting victim. They found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the side.
The condition of the man is unknown.
City Police Respond To 3 Separate Shootings In Less Than An Hour was originally published on 92q.com