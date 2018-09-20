CLOSE
Kanye West IG Checks Nick Cannon, Drake and Tyson Beckford

Things weren't sitting right with Kanye West, so he let these guys know.

Kanye West on Instagram

Source: @kanyewest / Instagram

Kanye West swears he is out of the Sunken Place. Today (Sept. 20), the Chicago rapper/designer/producer took to Instagram to lay out his issues with Nick Cannon, Drake and Tyson Beckford. 

Ya see, Kanye West doesn’t hop on the phone, so he figured he’d express himself over Instagram. Fair enough.

One, he doesn’t want Nick Cannon to ever talk about Kim Kardashian. Ever.

 

Yeezy then explains that it was his bad (and his medicated state) that prevented him from Pusha T making that diss record. But, he’s not feeling Drake being quite about the rumor he banged Yeezy’s wife.

 

 

Basically, keep the Jenners and Kardashians’ names out ya mouth. Finally, Tyson Beckford, you gotta chill. Or call Yeezy.

 

In recap, “Nick Cannon, Drake, Tyson Beckford, all that wasn’t sitting right with me. It just don’t sit right with me. And I had to express that.”

Sound fair enough. Express the Twitter peanut gallery to go ham.

 

