J.R. Smith To Release Children’s Book With His Brother

J.R. Smith might be an NBA player, but he’s adding author to his resume. CBS Sports reports that during the offseason some players go to the gym, travel, relax and work on business ventures. J.R. has decided to use his writing talent and publish a book with his brother, Chris Smith.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Chris played in the NBA for a little while and the two released the children’s book, HoopSmiths. This children’s book is based upon them growing up together and falling in love with the game of basketball. The book has a wholesome message and speaks on teamwork.
RELATED: Knicks Legend J.R. Smith Surrenders To NYPD, Charged With Misdemeanor
Some of the book’s proceeds will go towards Smith’s charity, the JR Smith Youth Foundation. The website mentioned that it’s, “dedicated to assisting underserved children in their health, personal development, education and enjoyment of life.” The cover is a cartoon character of J.R. and his brother playing basketball as kids.
RELATED: How J.R. Smith Proved Sports Is 90% Mental [EXCLUSIVE]
Even though the book talks about teamwork people on Twitter have been joking about how J.R. played during the NBA Finals. He became a meme after not realizing his team were down, which caused them to lose that game. Despite it all congratulations fellas on the book!
RELATED: J.R. Smith’s Basketball Blooper Kicks Off Hilarious Memes [PHOTOS]
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Garnett, Damian Lillard & More Celebrate The Launch of ‘NBA 2K19’
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Garnett, Damian Lillard & More Celebrate The Launch of ‘NBA 2K19’
1. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Getty 1 of 25
2. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Hip-Hop Wired 2 of 25
3. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Hip-Hop Wired 3 of 25
4. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Hip-Hop Wired 6 of 25
7. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Hip-Hop Wired 7 of 25
8. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Hip-Hop Wired 8 of 25
9. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Hip-Hop Wired 9 of 25
10. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Hip-Hop Wired 10 of 25
11. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Hip-Hop Wired 11 of 25
12. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Hip-Hop Wired 12 of 25
13. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Hip-Hop Wired 13 of 25
14. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Hip-Hop Wired 14 of 25
15. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Hip-Hop Wired 15 of 25
16. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Hip-Hop Wired 16 of 25
17. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Hip-Hop Wired 17 of 25
18. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Hip-Hop Wired 18 of 25
19. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Hip-Hop Wired 19 of 25
20. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Getty 22 of 25
23. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Getty 24 of 25
25. NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYCSource:Getty 25 of 25
J.R. Smith To Release Children’s Book With His Brother was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com