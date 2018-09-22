The Mervo-Dunbar football game Friday was moved to Saturday due to multiple fights according to Fox 45.
City Police were called to restore order at beginning of the game at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School in northeast Baltimore.
Communications officer for Baltimore City Schools says they are working to reschedule the game.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Third Bear Hit On Maryland Roadway
- 6 Ways To Take Control Of Your Mental Health
- Dead Body Falls Out Of Vacant House In Baltimore [PHOTOS]
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!
1.1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3.3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5.5 of 9
6.6 of 9
7.7 of 9
8.8 of 9
9.9 of 9
Multiple Fights Postpone Mervo-Dunbar Game was originally published on 92q.com