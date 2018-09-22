CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Multiple Fights Postpone Mervo-Dunbar Game

Leave a comment
Accident or crime scene cordon tape

Source: kali9 / Getty

The Mervo-Dunbar football game Friday was moved to Saturday due to multiple fights according to Fox 45.

City Police were called to restore order at beginning of the game at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School in northeast Baltimore.

Communications officer for Baltimore City Schools says they are working to reschedule the game.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

9 photos Launch gallery

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Continue reading Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Multiple Fights Postpone Mervo-Dunbar Game was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ben Carson Links Brett Kavanough’s Accuser To A…

This is far from Christ-like.
09.23.18
Bill Cosby Might Be In Prison On Monday

The 81-year-old may spend the rest of his life behind bars.
09.23.18
Thug Who Flashed Gun At Florida A&M Students…

Don Crandall Jr. tried to intimidate four Black students.
09.23.18
My Elementary School Was Named After A Racist.…

I walked up to the front of the school, looked up, saw the sign for Obama’s name. And I fought…
09.23.18
Heartbreaking: Botham Jean Avoided Police And Once Said,…

The 26-year-old was shot and killed by Amber Guyger 15 days ago.
09.22.18
I Wore Shorts For The First Time In…

It’s been my summer of body liberation, where I’ve decided I’m not hiding parts of my body that I don’t…
09.22.18
Toadstool Trump Attacks Brett Kavanough’s Accuser On Twitter

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford
09.22.18
Who Needs The NFL? Colin Kaepernick Will Receive…

Colin keeps winning.
09.22.18
Former NBA Player And Fellow Georgetown Prep Alum…

Roy Hibbert's tweet could be construed as an effort to discredit claims of sex assault against Brett Kavanaugh.
09.22.18
Black Hurricane Florence Survivors Say They’re Being Ignored…

The response to Hurricane Florence survivors in one of North Carolina's worst-hit towns has reportedly ignored the Black community there.
09.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close