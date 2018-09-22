The Mervo-Dunbar football game Friday was moved to Saturday due to multiple fights according to Fox 45.

City Police were called to restore order at beginning of the game at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School in northeast Baltimore.

Communications officer for Baltimore City Schools says they are working to reschedule the game.

Multiple Fights Postpone Mervo-Dunbar Game was originally published on 92q.com