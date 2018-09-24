CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Booty Shake Club Loses Liquor License After Agents Exchanged Lap Dances & Drugs For Food Stamps

Sharkey's, an adult establishment in Harrison Township, Ohio, was the target of an investigation by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.

Leave a comment
Police car lights

Source: stone18 / Getty

An adult entertainment club in Ohio lost its liquor license for reasons some may need time to process. Agents investigating Shakey’s in Harrison Township, Ohio were able to pose undercover as patrons and exchanged lap dances and drugs for food stamp benefits.

Dayton Daily News reports:

Agent-in-Charge Michelle Thourot said agents began investigating the Twenty Two Fifty Inc., also known as Sharkey’s, 6028 N. Dixie Drive, in May 2017. During the investigation at Sharkey’s, agents were able to purchase drugs and lap dances using food stamp benefits.

Throughout the five-month investigation, agents reportedly exchanged $2,404.87 in food stamps to purchase heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine, methamphetamines and lap dances.

Criminal charges were filed against employees and patrons for drug trafficking, food stamp trafficking, aggravated shipment and distribution of heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and illegal sexual activity.

The outlet adds that this is the second such establishment in the Dayton area to lose its license for the same reason.

How did anyone assume THAT news wasn’t going to get out?

Photo: Getty

Booty Shake Club Loses Liquor License After Agents Exchanged Lap Dances & Drugs For Food Stamps was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago’s Prosecutor Praised For Reform Efforts In Mass…

Cook County Attorney Kim Foxx delivers on her promise of criminal justice reform.
09.25.18
Botham Jean’s Mother Demands Amber Guyger Be Charged…

Allison Jean is insisting on more.
09.25.18
Disney Slammed Because Of Its ‘Eurocentric’ Version Of…

Disney's first Black princess looked a little too light.
09.25.18
Here’s What Could Happen To Trump If He…

Rod Rosenstein awaits President Trump's decision on whether to fire him.
09.25.18
Did The Dallas Police Chief Lie About Not Being…

Chief Renee Hall claimed she was "prohibited" from doing it last week.
09.25.18
‘We Are All Community’: Tamron Hall Previews Her…

Tamron Hall was getting closer to realizing her latest job of hosting her own talk show.
09.25.18
Michelle Obama Warns That ‘Other Folks’ Still Show…

Michelle Obama appeared at her first voter registration rally of the 2018 midterm election season.
09.25.18
Pennsylvania Candidate For Governor Defends His White Supremacist…

Trump-back candidate Scott Wagner refused to apologize for using coded racist language.
09.24.18
Here’s What Polls Are Showing About Black Candidates…

Recent polls reveal how Black candidates are doing a few key races.
09.24.18
Clubbing While Black: Bar’s Ban Of Do-Rags And…

A Rochester, New York bar is the latest night spot to be accused of having a racist dress code.
09.24.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close