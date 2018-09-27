Rockmund Dunbar Says ‘9-1-1’ Has A Lot Going On This Season

TJMS: If You Missed It
| 09.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Rockmund Dunbar usually plays the “tough guy”, but in Fox’s hit show 9-1-1 he shows his “softer side.” He plays the husband of officer Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) who happens to be gay.

Season two started last week and there’s already a lot going on. To Dunbar every episode feels like there’s “always 4 or 5 different emergencies going on at one time!” They really do stay busy.

Dunbar says even before he became a father he played roles “involving kids.” Now he has three young children and one on the way, and of course he loves spending time with them! His role on 9-1-1 is so perfect for him because the schedule allows him to be home enough to wake the kids up and make their breakfast.

You can catch 9-1-1 Monday night on Fox.

(Photo credit: PR Photos)

Our Favorite TV Dads

10 photos Launch gallery

Our Favorite TV Dads

Continue reading Our Favorite TV Dads

Our Favorite TV Dads

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Rockmund Dunbar Says ‘9-1-1’ Has A Lot Going On This Season was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lindsey Graham Wants To Remind You Judge Brett…

Sen. Graham had a temper tantrum.
09.28.18
Nashville Cop Who Shot Black Man In The…

Prosecutors filed criminal homicide charges against the Nashville cop who killed Daniel Hambrick.
09.28.18
Judge Brett Kavanaugh Plagiarizes Clarence Thomas In Denying…

It's 1991 all over again...
09.28.18
Tarana Burke, Kamala Harris: Black Women Take A…

Protesters have also come together.
09.28.18
Activists Will Keep Botham Jean’s Name Alive On…

Activists and supporters planned a number of events to celebrate Botham Jean's birthday.
09.28.18
HBCU Student Carjacked The Day Before Traveling Home…

Carjackers took a Morehouse student's vehicle as he prepared to travel home for a funeral.
09.28.18
Legal Claims Are Piling Up In Stephon Clark’s…

No justice, no peace.
09.28.18
Student Safety In Question After Nooses Were Found…

Nooses were discovered hanging from a tree on the University of South Alabama campus.
09.28.18
What You Need To Know About Ford And…

Kavanaugh is in hot water.
09.28.18
CNN Commentator Calls Out ‘Bonkers’ Republican For Not…

CNN political analyst Kristen Powers laid into Donald Trump's former campaign adviser.
09.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close