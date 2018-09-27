Rockmund Dunbar Says ‘9-1-1’ Has A Lot Going On This Season

Rockmund Dunbar usually plays the “tough guy”, but in Fox’s hit show 9-1-1 he shows his “softer side.” He plays the husband of officer Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) who happens to be gay.

Season two started last week and there’s already a lot going on. To Dunbar every episode feels like there’s “always 4 or 5 different emergencies going on at one time!” They really do stay busy.

Dunbar says even before he became a father he played roles “involving kids.” Now he has three young children and one on the way, and of course he loves spending time with them! His role on 9-1-1 is so perfect for him because the schedule allows him to be home enough to wake the kids up and make their breakfast.

You can catch 9-1-1 Monday night on Fox.

