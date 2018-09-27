74-Year-Old Man Found Alive In D.C. Senior Complex 5 Days After Fire

A 74-year-old man was found alive inside his fire-damaged apartment five days after the D.C. senior complex he lived in caught fire. The Seattle Times reports that days before his rescue District officials announced that all building residents had been accounted for following the blaze.

According to the Seattle Times, Raymond Holton, was found after engineers assessing the structural integrity of the building heard him yelling. They used a crowbar to open the door to his second floor apartment and found him sitting on a couch. Holton did not have serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

“I wasn’t scared. I be here by myself anyway,” Holton said in a telephone interview from the hospital. “I thought they forgot about me. I didn’t know about no fire.”

After Holton was found on Monday, firefighters and federal agents with dogs searched the building again and said they found no one else inside, reports the Times.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Fire Chief Gregory Dean reportedly blamed the building’s management company, which they said provided the city with an inaccurate report that all residents were safe.

The Times reports, officials said they did not want to unnecessarily send firefighters into a building deemed in danger of collapse. “The building was considered unstable and we weren’t missing anybody,” Dean explained.

Officials at Edgewood Management, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, reportedly did not return calls for comment.

Celebrities From Washington D.C. 21 photos Launch gallery Celebrities From Washington D.C. 1. Tommy Davidson 1 of 21 2. Ginuwine 2 of 21 3. Clifton Powell 3 of 21 4. Taraji P. Henson 4 of 21 5. Michael Ealy 5 of 21 6. Regina Hall 6 of 21 7. Dave Chapelle 7 of 21 8. Nona Gaye 8 of 21 9. Laz Alonso 9 of 21 10. Kevin Durant 10 of 21 11. Mya 11 of 21 12. Kellie Williams 12 of 21 13. Kenny Lattimore 13 of 21 14. Wale 14 of 21 15. The late Marvin Gaye 15 of 21 16. Jeffrey Wright 16 of 21 17. Maury 17 of 21 18. Samuel L. Jackson 18 of 21 19. Tony Todd 19 of 21 20. Gbenga Akinnagbe 20 of 21 21. Dominique 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities From Washington D.C. Celebrities From Washington D.C.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

74-Year-Old Man Found Alive In D.C. Senior Complex 5 Days After Fire was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com