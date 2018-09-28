Sunny Hostin Says Kavanaugh Is Not Credible

The Brett Kavanaugh hearings were intense and for some very emotional.
ABC News Senior Legal Correspondent Sunny Hostin is also a former sex crimes prosecutor and has spoken to hundreds of victims of sexual assault. After hearing Dr. Ford’s testimony, Hostin says that she finds her “very very credible.”
“I found Judge Kavanaugh to be not as credible,” Hostin shared. Stating that many of the details that he shared were shaky and he refused to answer several key questions.
Several people “indicated that he drank heavily and was an angry drunk.” She pointed out that “we saw some of his temperament yesterday,” several times during the hearing he began yelling, screaming and was visibly angry.
Being on the Supreme Court would require him to be impartial, but he did not display that ability. He blamed this situation on the Democratic party trying to ruin his name. Because of that she feels like “his testimony yesterday was disqualifying.”
If he is confirmed that would send a message to American women saying, “we don’t believe you.”
