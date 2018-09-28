Sunny Hostin Says Kavanaugh Is Not Credible

The Brett Kavanaugh hearings were intense and for some very emotional.

ABC News Senior Legal Correspondent Sunny Hostin is also a former sex crimes prosecutor and has spoken to hundreds of victims of sexual assault. After hearing Dr. Ford’s testimony, Hostin says that she finds her “very very credible.”

“I found Judge Kavanaugh to be not as credible,” Hostin shared. Stating that many of the details that he shared were shaky and he refused to answer several key questions.

Several people “indicated that he drank heavily and was an angry drunk.” She pointed out that “we saw some of his temperament yesterday,” several times during the hearing he began yelling, screaming and was visibly angry.

Being on the Supreme Court would require him to be impartial, but he did not display that ability. He blamed this situation on the Democratic party trying to ruin his name. Because of that she feels like “his testimony yesterday was disqualifying.”

If he is confirmed that would send a message to American women saying, “we don’t believe you.”

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 19 photos Launch gallery Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 1. Darren Sharper 1 of 19 2. Rosey Grier 2 of 19 3. Ceelo Green 3 of 19 4. Mike Tyson 4 of 19 5. Alex Da Silva 5 of 19 6. Britney Spears 6 of 19 7. Sean Kingston 7 of 19 8. Tupac Shakur 8 of 19 9. Al Gore 9 of 19 10. Harvey Weinstein 10 of 19 11. Bill Cosby 11 of 19 12. John Travolta 12 of 19 13. Lawrence Taylor 13 of 19 14. Kevin Spacey 14 of 19 15. R. Kelly 15 of 19 16. Russell Simmons 16 of 19 17. Charlie Rose 17 of 19 18. John Conyers 18 of 19 19. Matt Lauer 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Sunny Hostin Says Kavanaugh Is Not Credible was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com