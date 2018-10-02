DL’s Top 10 Rules Of Living Together

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 10.02.18
Moving in with someone is exciting but can be nerve-wracking too. There are some “unspoken rules” of living with bae and DL breaks down the top 10 for you. One that’s very important is to know what shows you watch together! For example, if you always watch Empire or Grey’s Anatomy together, don’t you dare watch it without your boo.

