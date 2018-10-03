CLOSE
The estranged wife of Darius McCrary claims the Family Matters star partially dislocated their two-year-old daughter’s arm.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Tammy Brawner claims McCrary has not been following orders from the court regarding custody of their two-year-old daughter, Zoey.

Brawner claims in March 2018, McCrary “partially dislocated our daughter’s arm.” She reportedly attached medical records from the incident that describe the injuries.

According to The Blast, the doctor’s report notes the girl was in pain and “cried when attempting to move the arm.”

It was reportedly determined that little Zoey had Nursemaid’s Elbow, which is a common elbow injury among young children and toddlers. It occurs when a child’s elbow is pulled and one of the bones partially dislocates.

In addition to the injury claim, Brawner alleges that McCrary showed up to a recent monitored visit with Zoey with another child. Brawner also claims the couple was ordered to take co-parenting classes together, but she says McCrary has blown it off.

“I cannot co-parent by myself,” Brawner told The Blast. “I have gone above and beyond to parent with Mr. McCrary but he appears to be too bitter and too much of a tyrant to parent with me.”

The Blast reached out to Darius McCrary for comment but have not heard back.

'Family Matters' Star Accused Of Dislocating 2-Year-Old Daughter's Arm

