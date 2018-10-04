QUIZ: These Celebrity Inspired Drinks Will Tell You Which Rapper You’ll Marry

Happy National Vodka Day!

Today is the day to mix up your favorite vodka cocktail and share with your friends while you savor a crisp, autumn afternoon. Some people consider Vodka their drink of choice and they don’t even know what it’s made of. It is by the distillation of fermented substances such as grains, potatoes or sometimes fruits or sugar that vodka is made. Scientists say that the fermentation step creates a product with only about 16 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) — too low for spirits. Upping that number requires distillation, or heating in a container called a still. Because alcohol boils at a lower temperature than water, you can collect the evaporated alcohol, separating it from the water.

According to Live Science, The first records of vodka come from ninth-century Russia and eighth-century Poland. Vodka’s popularity spread with Russian soldiers during the Napoleonic Wars. After the Russian Revolution, one vodka maker relocated to Paris and started a distillery under the now-famous French spelling of his name: Smirnoff.

Some reports even claim that drinking Vodka is actually healthier than having a glass of wine. Vanessa Risetto, a registered dietitian and nutritionist in Hoboken, New Jersey, told Newsweek, “If you want antioxidant benefits [from wine], you’d have to take in a lot of the grape. Vodka has no sugars, so you’re less likely to get hungover, because you’re going to feel less calories.”

Newsweek also reported, “A study published in the journal Circulation found wine and vodka share similar heart-friendly benefits. When pigs were given red wine (pinot noir), vodka, or no alcohol on a high-fat diet, those given wine or vodka experienced a significant increase in blood flow to the heart and “good” HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels. The researchers concluded that the alcohols worked differently: red wine helped the blood vessels relax, and vodka increased capillary density, which means more oxygen could be delivered to the blood.”

Ironically, it’s not the health conscious people out here selling and buying Vodka. It’s the rich folks like Diddy whose Ciroc vodka brand is among the most successful celebrity partnerships in the history of the liquor industry. And let’s not forget that at one point, brands like Belvedere and Grey Goose were being promoted by every hot rapper in the game.

In honor of National Vodka Day, and rappers glowing up in the business aspect of things, pick a drink created or sponsored by celebrities and we’ll tell you which one you’ll marry.

