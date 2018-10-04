CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Suge Knight Sentenced To 28 Years In The Bing

Grand opening, grand closing.

Leave a comment
Marion 'Suge' Knight Pretrial Hearing

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Suge Knight isn’t getting out of jail for a while. Today (October 4), the disgraced former Death Row music exec was sentenced to 28 years in jail. 

Reports NBC News:

A Los Angeles judge on Thursday sentenced disgraced music mogul Suge Knight to 28 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run, bringing a curtain down on one of the most successful careers in hip-hop history.

The 53-year-old icon must be locked up for nearly three decades for killing one man and injuring another when he ran over them at a Compton burger stand in 2015.

By pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter, Knight avoided a murder trial — and a possible life sentence.

All we’re going to say is, karma is undefeated.

Photo: Getty

Suge Knight Sentenced To 28 Years In The Bing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
How Black Women Can Get Their Finances In…

Black women are now the most educated group in the country, which means it’s natural we have more money at…
10.05.18
Here’s What Millennials Think About Voting For A…

A new survey of millennials reveals their attitudes about race and politics.
10.05.18
Black Man Watches Video Of Cops Handcuffing Him…

Living while Black.
10.05.18
Suspected Black Drug Dealers Sue Police For Racially…

A lawsuit accuses the San Francisco Police Department of racially selective law enforcement.
10.05.18
Mo’Nique Sends Message To Nicki Minaj And Cardi…

The Oscar-winning actress stressed that when it comes to hip-hop, there are plenty of opportunities for both of them to…
10.05.18
How Black Chicagoans Are Preparing For Possibly Explosive…

Residents have major concerns.
10.05.18
Casket-Carrying Demonstrators Demand Cop’s Name Who Killed O’Shae…

Protesters demand to know the name of the officer who killed O'shae Terry.
10.05.18
White Man Reportedly Shoots Seven Police Officers And…

Terrence Carraway, a Black police officer, was fatally shot.
10.05.18
Everything We Know About Keith Ellison’s Domestic Violence…

Politics appears to have turned the Keith Ellison case into a hot potato.
10.04.18
Georgia Removed Scores Of Voter From Its Rolls…

A lawsuit alleges that Georgia's secretary of state is practicing voter suppression.
10.04.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close