CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

19-Year-Old Kalan Haywood To Become The Youngest State Legislature In Wisconsin History

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: Kalan Haywood for State Assembly Facebook)

At only 19-years-old, Kalan Haywood Jr. will be the youngest state legislator in Wisconsin. He may also be the youngest legislator in the nation, according to some political experts.

” … Being young is going to play well with some people, but there will also be people who doubt me because of my age, which is fair — it’s new,” Haywood told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “My age is my biggest asset.”

Haywood has dreamed of running for public office since he was eight-years-old, and has reportedly always had a passion for public service. He was elected to Milwaukee Youth Council by the time he was 14 and later served as student body president his last few years of high school. His dreams were finally realized in August when he was victorious in a five-way primary election.

With no Republican contender, the second-year business major is assured the 16th District seat come January.

He may not be old enough to gamble, rent a car, or have a drink; but he will soon voting on legislation concerning issues he can’t quite benefit from just yet.

First on his agenda, Haywood said he wants to amend a law that mandates high school students to pass a civics exam.  He also wants to also propose that all 18-year-olds are required to register to vote.

“Adding the requirement of registering to vote is very important, especially in my district where we get a very low (voter) turnout compared to a total population,” Haywood told the Sentinel.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

19-Year-Old Kalan Haywood To Become The Youngest State Legislature In Wisconsin History was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
How Black Women Can Get Their Finances In…

Black women are now the most educated group in the country, which means it’s natural we have more money at…
10.05.18
Here’s What Millennials Think About Voting For A…

A new survey of millennials reveals their attitudes about race and politics.
10.05.18
Black Man Watches Video Of Cops Handcuffing Him…

Living while Black.
10.05.18
Suspected Black Drug Dealers Sue Police For Racially…

A lawsuit accuses the San Francisco Police Department of racially selective law enforcement.
10.05.18
Mo’Nique Sends Message To Nicki Minaj And Cardi…

The Oscar-winning actress stressed that when it comes to hip-hop, there are plenty of opportunities for both of them to…
10.05.18
How Black Chicagoans Are Preparing For Possibly Explosive…

Residents have major concerns.
10.05.18
Casket-Carrying Demonstrators Demand Cop’s Name Who Killed O’Shae…

Protesters demand to know the name of the officer who killed O'shae Terry.
10.05.18
White Man Reportedly Shoots Seven Police Officers And…

Terrence Carraway, a Black police officer, was fatally shot.
10.05.18
Everything We Know About Keith Ellison’s Domestic Violence…

Politics appears to have turned the Keith Ellison case into a hot potato.
10.04.18
Georgia Removed Scores Of Voter From Its Rolls…

A lawsuit alleges that Georgia's secretary of state is practicing voter suppression.
10.04.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close