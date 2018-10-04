Seems like we’ve been waiting forever for photos of Cardi B and Offset’s new baby girl, Kulture, and we finally got them! But, unofficially. Paparazzi caught Cardi having a photoshoot with her daughter on a balcony.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Kulture Kiari Cephus entered the world on July 10 and her rapping parents have been doing their best to keep her away from media attention.
SEE ALSO: Cardi B Was All Smiles And Style Turning Herself Into The Police [PHOTOS]
BlackAmericaWeb.com reports that “photographers managed to figure out that both Cardi and Kulture were in Miami, where they were spotted on the balcony of a high-rise building. Cardi is joined by her mother, who was holding baby Kulture in her bright-colored tutu.”
SEE ALSO: Cardi B Shares Wedding Photo With Offset On 1 Year Anniversary [PHOTO]
The photos are from a distance but we can already tell she’s a cutie! Click here to see the photos and scroll down for an exclusive look at other celebrity babies 2018 welcomed so far.
15 Celebrity Babies We Welcomed So Far In 2018
15 Celebrity Babies We Welcomed So Far In 2018
1. Canon W. Jack Curry1 of 15
2. Lennon Lorin Gross2 of 15
3. Chicago Noel West3 of 15
4. Kulture Kiari Cephus4 of 15
5. Roman Alexander-Raj Smith5 of 15
6. Melody Love Norwood6 of 15
7. Miles Theodore Stephens7 of 15
8. Ciaro Tiahna Hardrict8 of 15
9. Dana Isaiah Jr.9 of 15
10. Tiana Gia Johnson10 of 15
11. True Thompson11 of 15
12. Stormi Webster12 of 15
13. Mia Days13 of 15
14. Michael Todd Sterling Jr.14 of 15
15. Santiago Enrique Baston15 of 15
READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- 5 Tips Working Moms Should Read On How To Find The Perfect Babysitter
- ‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Puts Rumors About His Family On Blast
- Little Known Black History Fact: C. Delores Tucker
Here’s A First Look At Cardi B And Offset’s Baby Girl, Kulture [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com