Former Ravens Player Terrell Suggs Is Indicted, after alleged death threat and more.

Published on May 7, 2024

Former Ravens star Terrell Suggs indicted after allegedly threatening to kill another driver

Former football star Terrell Suggs was involved in a heated argument at an Arizona Starbucks drive-thru, where his black Range Rover made contact with another vehicle in the line. Both men exited their cars to exchange profane insults and Suggs allegedly threatened to kill the other man. As Suggs attempted to drive away, he displayed a handgun from his car window, leading the other driver to feel threatened and report Suggs to the authorities. Police apprehended Suggs near his home and found a weapon in his car during the investigation.
Suggs saw things  completely differently. Through a representative, he released a statement  maintaining his innocence. In it he says, I was not looking for any trouble,” Suggs said. “When the man in the other vehicle escalated the situation, I feared for my safety not knowing what his intentions were. Throughout the incident, I was the one who felt in danger, while fearing I would be followed home and for the safety of my family nearby at my residence.”

Suggs faces charges of felony disorderly conduct involving a weapon and misdemeanor intimidation. Which comes with a possible prison sentence of up to three years.
Source: Baltimore Sun

