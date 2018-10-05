City Student Arrested For Having Loaded Gun In Locker

City Police arrested a high school student in Baltimore Thursday morning after a gun was found in the student’s locker.

Police were carrying out a search warrant on the locker at Achievement Academy in the Hamilton Hills when they found the gun.

This comes a week after two students brought guns to a city elementary school.

