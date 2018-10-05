CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

City Student Arrested For Having Loaded Gun In Locker

Leave a comment
Close up of high school lockers

Source: SuHP / Getty

City Police arrested a high school student in Baltimore Thursday morning after a gun was found in the student’s locker.

Police were carrying out a search warrant on the locker at Achievement Academy in the Hamilton Hills when they found the gun.

This comes a week after two students brought guns to a city elementary school.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

9 photos Launch gallery

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Continue reading Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

City Student Arrested For Having Loaded Gun In Locker was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Georgia Cop Who Lied About A Black Man…

Sherry Hall nearly ruined an innocent man's life.
10.06.18
Dallas DA Accused Of Bungling Botham Jean Case…

Faith Johnson has "done an excellent job" as Dallas County district attorney, according to the Dallas Morning News.
10.06.18
Here’s Why Black Unemployment Fell In September, And…

Reading between the lines.
10.06.18
How Black Women Can Get Their Finances In…

Black women are now the most educated group in the country, which means it’s natural we have more money at…
10.05.18
Here’s What Millennials Think About Voting For A…

A new survey of millennials reveals their attitudes about race and politics.
10.05.18
Black Man Watches Video Of Cops Handcuffing Him…

Living while Black.
10.05.18
Suspected Black Drug Dealers Sue Police For Racially…

A lawsuit accuses the San Francisco Police Department of racially selective law enforcement.
10.05.18
Mo’Nique Sends Message To Nicki Minaj And Cardi…

The Oscar-winning actress stressed that when it comes to hip-hop, there are plenty of opportunities for both of them to…
10.05.18
How Black Chicagoans Are Preparing For Possibly Explosive…

Residents have major concerns.
10.05.18
Casket-Carrying Demonstrators Demand Cop’s Name Who Killed O’Shae…

Protesters demand to know the name of the officer who killed O'shae Terry.
10.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close