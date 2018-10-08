Jocko Sims Says Everyone Can Relate To NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’

TJMS: If You Missed It
| 10.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Everyone has some sort of experience with a hospital at some point, and Jocko Sims says, that’s what makes NBC’s brand new drama, New Amsterdam, so relatable, “it’s something that affects everybody.”

New Amsterdam, was inspired by Bellevue Hospital in New York, which is the oldest public hospital in the United States. It is also the only hospital that’s able to treat Rikers prisoners and the President, under the same roof.

In the first episode, the hospital falls under new leadership and the first thing the new director, Dr. Goodwin, does is fire “anybody who puts billing ahead of patient care.” That is just the beginning of the hospital’s transformation and journey to the top.

You can catch New Amsterdam on NBC on Tuesdays at 10/9 CT.

TV Heartthrobs You Need To Know

15 photos Launch gallery

TV Heartthrobs You Need To Know

Continue reading TV Heartthrobs You Need To Know

TV Heartthrobs You Need To Know

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Jocko Sims Says Everyone Can Relate To NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Andrew Gillum Suspending Campaign Activity But For All…

The mayor of Tallahassee is putting the people before campaigning.
10.08.18
Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Demand His Release From Prison

The former television dad was sentenced to 3 to 10 years.
10.08.18
Bias GOP Pollster Claims Blacks Increasingly Support Trump

A GOP-leaning pollster shows suspiciously high support of Black voters for Trump.
10.08.18
12-Year-Old Student On A Mission To End Racist…

Elementary school student launches an anti-bullying campaign after a classmate called him the N-word.
10.08.18
Jason Van Dyke’s Fake Tears Were Unpersuasive, Jurors…

Jurors in the Jason Van Dyke trial reveal details about their deliberations.
10.08.18
‘We’re Here For Justice,’ Demands Protester At A…

Protesters demand transparency after the killing of Patrick Kimmons in Portland, Oregon.
10.08.18
Civil Rights Groups Use Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court…

Civil rights groups use Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation as a rallying cry to increase voter turnout.
10.07.18
Disgusting! Officer Who Killed Tamir Rice Rehired As…

Tamir Rice's mother has spoken out.
10.07.18
Katt Williams Arrested For Alleged Assault

Comedian Katt Williams has been arrested for misdemeanor assault on Saturday. No word on exactly what led to the assault and…
10.07.18
911 Call Released In Death Of HBCU Student…

DeAndre Ballard was only 23 years old.
10.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close