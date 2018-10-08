Jocko Sims Says Everyone Can Relate To NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’

Everyone has some sort of experience with a hospital at some point, and Jocko Sims says, that’s what makes NBC’s brand new drama, New Amsterdam, so relatable, “it’s something that affects everybody.”

New Amsterdam, was inspired by Bellevue Hospital in New York, which is the oldest public hospital in the United States. It is also the only hospital that’s able to treat Rikers prisoners and the President, under the same roof.

In the first episode, the hospital falls under new leadership and the first thing the new director, Dr. Goodwin, does is fire “anybody who puts billing ahead of patient care.” That is just the beginning of the hospital’s transformation and journey to the top.

You can catch New Amsterdam on NBC on Tuesdays at 10/9 CT.

