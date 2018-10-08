Everyone has some sort of experience with a hospital at some point, and Jocko Sims says, that’s what makes NBC’s brand new drama, New Amsterdam, so relatable, “it’s something that affects everybody.”
New Amsterdam, was inspired by Bellevue Hospital in New York, which is the oldest public hospital in the United States. It is also the only hospital that’s able to treat Rikers prisoners and the President, under the same roof.
In the first episode, the hospital falls under new leadership and the first thing the new director, Dr. Goodwin, does is fire “anybody who puts billing ahead of patient care.” That is just the beginning of the hospital’s transformation and journey to the top.
You can catch New Amsterdam on NBC on Tuesdays at 10/9 CT.
TV Heartthrobs You Need To Know
TV Heartthrobs You Need To Know
1. Tye White1 of 15
2. Jessie Usher2 of 15
3. Peter Parros3 of 15
4. Omari Hardwick4 of 15
5. Kofi Sirioboe5 of 15
6. Lamman Rucker6 of 15
7. Sinqua Walls7 of 15
8. Trai Byers8 of 15
9. Lance Gross9 of 15
10. Jay Ellis10 of 15
11. Deon Cole11 of 15
12. Benjamin Patterson12 of 15
13. Keith Powers13 of 15
14. Christian Keyes14 of 15
15. Jesse Williams15 of 15
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Jocko Sims Says Everyone Can Relate To NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com