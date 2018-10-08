Bootleg Movie Review: ‘The Hate U Give’

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 10.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Oleebo calls The Hate U Give, “a powerful movie,” that accurately shows what Black people are dealing with today. In the film a teenage girl named Star is the only witness to the shooting of her unarmed friend my a white police officer. The film follows her struggle to decide weather or not she should publicly speak up. According to Oleebo this movie is a must see!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Bootleg Movie Review: ‘The Hate U Give’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WealthU: Tips For Financial Survival During The Holiday…

Is buying gifts for your loved ones leaving you broke?
10.09.18
Political Outlet ‘The Hill’ Doesn’t Know The Difference…

We all look alike, right?
10.09.18
Registration Dates Every Black Voter Needs To Know…

A state-by-state guide to online, mail and in-person deadlines.
10.09.18
The Sunken Place Unites! Ben Carson, Candace Owens…

They are headlining a Young Black Leadership Summit.
10.09.18
Andrew Gillum Suspending Campaign Activity But For All…

The mayor of Tallahassee is putting the people before campaigning.
10.08.18
Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Demand His Release From Prison

The former television dad was sentenced to 3 to 10 years.
10.08.18
Bias GOP Pollster Claims Blacks Increasingly Support Trump

A GOP-leaning pollster shows suspiciously high support of Black voters for Trump.
10.08.18
12-Year-Old Student On A Mission To End Racist…

Elementary school student launches an anti-bullying campaign after a classmate called him the N-word.
10.08.18
Jason Van Dyke’s Fake Tears Were Unpersuasive, Jurors…

Jurors in the Jason Van Dyke trial reveal details about their deliberations.
10.08.18
‘We’re Here For Justice,’ Demands Protester At A…

Protesters demand transparency after the killing of Patrick Kimmons in Portland, Oregon.
10.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close