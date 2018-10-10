Lil Duval Talks “Smile” Success, New Groupies, EDM Love And More [EXCLUSIVE]

| 10.10.18
Lil Duval is living his best life.

The longtime comedian has made plenty of noise with his jokes and impromptu songs such as working with Snoop Dogg for “Hit Em With The Shoulders” but then came “Smile,” his fun, positive new song with Snoop and Ball Greezy that took off from viral hit to mainstay on the charts! With “Smile” blowing up on the charts, the Jacksonville native checks in with DJ Riddler to discuss the record, how his groupie life has changed, his love for EDM and more!

Watch the interview up to and subscribe to Radio Now on YouTube!

