National
New York Man Arrested For Planning Suicide Bomb Attack At The National Mall On Election Day

Million Man March Washington 2015

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

A New York man was arrested for planning a bombing attack on the National Mall.

56-year-old Paul Rosenfeld reportedly wanted to blow up himself and others on election day to draw attention to his belief in “sortition,” the ancient practice of randomly selecting legislators out of a pool of eligible voters. In August and September, Rosenfield sent letters and text messages to a reporter in Pennsylvania revealing his plan. The reporters called the police.

Rosenfield was arrested on Tuesday. He confessed to authorities and gave them the information on how he planned the attack and how he would kill himself.

Authorities also searched his home and discovered a 200-pound bomb and other explosive materials. Rosenfeld has been charged with unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device and interstate transportation and receipt of an explosive.

Source: NBC News, News 12 Westchester 

