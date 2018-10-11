CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Quiz: Which Type Of HBCU Student Are You?

Get into our quick quiz below.

Leave a comment
Grown-Ish actor Trevor Jackson

Source: Ron Tom/ABC / Getty

College…the best days of our lives.

Whether you’re reading this from your dorm room or you’re well into your career thinking back on the old days, you know higher learning institutions provide a different kind of fun, freedom, and sense of camaraderie you can’t find anywhere else. And if you made the extraordinary decision to attend an HBCU, that feeling is twice as intense.

Historically Black College and Universities give non-wypipo a home away from home, where we can learn about our history, make like-minded friends, have fun, and learn to love ourselves for who we are. For many of us, it’s the first time we see other Black people in positions of power, influence, and esteem. It’s a gold mine for Black excellence, enlightenment, and scholarship. It’s oh so necessary.

Depending on our personalities and overall life goals, we all end up playing a different part at our respective HBCUs. There are the geeks, who are all about getting higher grades than every other living being—because, what’s life if you don’t make valedictorian at the end of such an expensive education? There are the athletes, who are dedicated to looking good and feeling great. Going pro is a dream come true for many of these types, but for those with less ambitious goals, it’s all about the sweat and competition. Don’t forget the kid who lives life as a voice for the Black community. This student is most likely to become the president of the Black Student Union.(S)he is all about uplifting Black people, building Black influence and they’ll probably go on to fight for Black rights all over the nation. And it wouldn’t be a historically black college or university if we didn’t talk about Greek life. You know who they are, you know what they’re about, and you know it’s LIT lit when they come through.

No matter who you are/were on campus, it’s time to turn up. Homecoming season is upon us and HBCU students and alumni everywhere are about to celebrate like only we can. It’s about to be a MOVIE movie:

You’ll spend all your coin:

Issa MOOD mood:

While you prep for tailgating and nonstop partying, take our quiz to find out which kind of HBCU student you are. Then, take your geeky, health conscious, political, or Greek self back to campus and go in. Alexa, play Juvenile Featuring Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne “Back That Azz Up.”

Like we said…the best days of our lives. Here we go!

Photo Credit: Getty

Quiz: Which Type Of HBCU Student Are You? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
House Of Horrors! Black Couple Traumatized After Airbnb…

The popular homestay company later offered Jaleesa Jackson and Chiedozie Uwandu $2,500 and therapy sessions for witnessing the horrific incident.
10.12.18
Read Kanye’s Full White House Rant In The…

Kanye West delivered the rant heard 'round the world when he visited Donald Trump in the White House. Read it…
10.12.18
Kamala Harris, Cory Booker Lead Charge To Advance…

A step forward.
10.12.18
New York Man Arrested For Planning Suicide Bomb…

A New York man was arrested for planning a bombing attack on the National Mall. 56-year-old Paul Rosenfeld reportedly wanted…
10.11.18
Rapper Fabolous Indicted For Brutally Assaulting The Mother…

His is facing 20 years in prison.
10.11.18
Stacey Abrams May Be Reason Why Georgia’s Black…

Voters haven't requested this many ballots since Barack Obama’s first presidential election in 2008.
10.11.18
Emerging Pattern: Texas Investigators Appear Uninterested In Key…

Investigators never asked an eyewitness questions about the shooting of O’Shae Terry, attorney says.
10.11.18
Kavanaugh Brings His Voter Suppression Record To A…

Judge Brett Kavanaugh brings an anti-voter rights ideology to the Supreme Court.
10.11.18
Board Votes To Admit More Black Students At…

A time for change.
10.11.18
LET’S MAKEUP: Ella Mai’s 2018 American Music Awards…

Here are all the products you need (at all price points!) to get this fresh-faced look.
10.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close