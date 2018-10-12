CLOSE
Baltimore In Need Of More Election Judges

Baltimore City Skyline

Source: Dre Johnson / Dre Johnson

Baltimore City need more election judges for the up coming election.

On election day, judges are responsible for running the polling places. The City Elections Board will pay $225 for chief judges, 165 for regular election judges and $20 for training.

Election judges must be 16 years or older, a registered voter and able to speak,read and write in English. Click here for more information.

