Baltimore In Need Of More Election Judges

Baltimore City need more election judges for the up coming election.

On election day, judges are responsible for running the polling places. The City Elections Board will pay $225 for chief judges, 165 for regular election judges and $20 for training.

Election judges must be 16 years or older, a registered voter and able to speak,read and write in English. Click here for more information.

