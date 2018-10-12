CLOSE
Here’s Why Selena Gomez Was Hospitalized

2015 American Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Frazer Harrison/AMA2015 / Getty

Selena Gomez had panic attacks before her recent hospitalization at a mental health facility, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The pop star is allegedly currently being treated at a psychiatric facility on the East Coast. She reportedly decided to check herself in for mental health treatment following complications from her 2017 kidney transplant to treat Lupus.

“It’s very hard for Selena because she loves to work and stay busy,” a source told ET. “Unfortunately, the amount of time spent at the hospital, without much improvement created anxiety for Selena, and made her extremely emotional, causing her to have panic attacks.”

The source added, “Selena has dealt with depression for a while and her and the people around her have always kept an eye on how she feels, even more so since her kidney transplant … After further monitoring it was decided that Selena would seek treatment at a [mental health] facility.”

Ex-beau Justin Bieber was visibly shaken to Gomez’ hospitalization according to TMZ.

“Justin’s been attending church with new wife Hailey Baldwin — just as he did when he was dating Selena — but Wednesday, the Biebs was flying solo and he needed to be comforted by friends as he was leaving,” the site reports. “It’s interesting … Justin and Hailey typically do their own thing coming in and out of services, but last night he was surrounded by his church buddies. Justin, messy hair and all, clearly looks like he could use the support.”

Keep Selena in your thoughts and prayers!

