National
Racist History Of Beauty Pageants Highlighted By Mrs. America Controversy

Mrs. America Pageant CEO David Marmel allegedly repeated the N-word and other horrible comments about African Americans, four contestants said.

A group of Mrs. America contestants’ complaints of racism about the pageant CEO and co-founder may open the floodgates for more allegations to come in the future. The complaints already have re-opened the door to the racist history of beauty pageants.

Black women have historically been shut out of pageants and forced to create their own contests. Members of this same group found themselves shut down again, saying that David Marmel made disparaging comments about African-Americans at the Mrs. America competition in Las Vegas in August. Four contestants — three Black and one white — called out Marmel for racist remarks that included him having repeatedly hurled the N-word.

Marmel also allegedly said that Black women “need to stop having so many babies,” the women said during a press conference Monday. His other alleged offenses included saying that Black men were “drug dealers, incarcerated in jail, on welfare and killing each other.” Mrs. Delaware Kimberly Phillips, Mrs. New Jersey Crissy Timpson, Mrs. Ohio Jeri Ward and Mrs. Missouri Brandy Palacios made clear their feelings, with the help of high-profile women’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred, USA Today reported.

Adding insult to injury, the women also called out Marmel for allegedly having compared his skin tone to the Black contestants. The women reportedly don’t plan to file a lawsuit. Instead, they want an apology from Marmel and equal treatment for contestants. However, a lawsuit would be a likely move based on the claims and the painful history of racism in beauty pageants.

It was 50 years ago that protesters and feminists took on the Miss America pageant to fight for women for the first time since the pageant’s creation in 1921, according to the Smithsonian. They were sick and tired of the pageant’s vain and oppressive standards of judging women on their appearance and white skin: “Rule 7″ stated that Miss America contestants had to be “of good health and of the white race” before it was thrown out in 1940. At the time of the protest in 1968, a Black woman had not been crowned winner nor invited to participate in the pageant.

Black women didn’t wait for an invite; they created their own pageants. The first-ever Miss Black America pageant was born as a result of the mainstream pageant blackout that same year as the protest. The inaugural pageant celebrated Blackness as beautiful — a message that still gets lost in translation in those same spaces today.

The Mrs. American contestants’ stories about Marmel indicated that some mainstream pageants were still not as inclusive as needed.

In an effort to prove Donald Trump wrong, Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a DNA test to prove she is part Native American. In case you missed it, Trump often mocks Warren by calling her Pocahontas, claiming she is lying about her background. The term is deeply offensive  to Native Americans, but Warren isn't exactly get love from the Native American community. See Also: Lost In The World: Photos Of Kanye West’s Bizarre Trip To Uganda The test, which conducted by a Stanford University professor, showed that Warren has a Native American ancestor going back six to 10 generations, which means she is somewhere between 1/32nd and 1/1,024th American Indian. Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. released a statement, which read in part, “Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong. It makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, whose ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is proven.” Native American journalist Simon Moya-Smith blasted Warren, writing on CNN.com, "Warren claims now to have Native American heritage. And her claim to having such heritage -- versus a claim of actually being Native -- feels sneaky to me. Where has she been on these many issues that plague our communities? Although the results from her DNA test are new, her identity claims here aren't. Why has she ignored us for so long? Why only now come around? This latest disclosure lets her save face without having responsibilities to the Native community she's claiming to share heritage with. Furthermore, name me one nation or tribe that claims her. None do." Can't argue with that. See the reactions from Twitter below:

Racist History Of Beauty Pageants Highlighted By Mrs. America Controversy was originally published on newsone.com

